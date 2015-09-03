Couple encourages public to crash their wedding in an effort to raise awareness, money for Literacy Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City couple is getting married this weekend and you are invited.

Brent Rogers, 32, and Ella Rose Eckerson, 30, are encouraging people to crash their wedding Saturday, in between sets of a rock concert.

"She will be wearing a bride's dress and there will be bridesmaids wearing brides dresses," Rogers said.

But the traditional wedding pretty much stops there, not just because of the kilts Rodgers and his groomsmen plan to wear.

The couple will wed at Grinders. There were no wedding invitations, just a poster advertising the free event dubbed Love, Charity and Rock and Roll. All ages, and all people are welcome.

"We don't like to do the princess thing, our idea of a good time is climbing a mountain," Eckerson said.

The mountain the couple is trying to climb this time, is eliminating the problems an estimated 225,000 Kansas City adults have reading. So instead of asking for wedding gifts or charging guests to see national touring acts Trapt and Shaman Harvest, they are asking for donations to Literacy Kansas City.

"Teaching somebody to read is all about empowering them, it opens up so many doors for that person and for that person's family in the future," Rogers said. "It enables that person to create a life for themselves that they couldn't find before."

"It's a huge space and we need to have this place full and we really want to raise awareness within a different crowd than Literacy Kansas City is used to," Eckerson said.

Opening act, Chance the Arm, is expected to take the stage about 6 p.m. Saturday. An hour or so later, the couple will say their "I do's" and then the bride and groom will be going around with buckets collecting donations.

If you can't make it to the show, but would still like to donate you can do so at crossroads.frontgatetickets.com, and for more information, visit their Facebook page.