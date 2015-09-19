× Stout defense leads Mizzou to 9-6 win over UConn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A last-minute interception by safety Anthony Sherrils allowed No. 22 Missouri to hold on for a 9-6 victory over Connecticut in a game that featured four turnovers, two missed field goals and a blocked extra point.

With just a under a minute left, Sherrils picked off a pass by Huskies backup quarterback Tim Boyle on a fourth-down, fake field goal attempt to seal the win.

Sherrils also forced and recovered a fumble with 4:26 left in the first half for Missouri (3-0). UConn is 2-1.

Missouri took a 2-0 lead in first-quarter on a safety after Clarence Greene blocked a punt that went out of the end zone. After UConn scored a touchdown to take the lead later in the period, linebacker Kentrell Brothers blocked the extra point.

Maty Mauk completed 14 of 22 passes for 145 yards and an interception. His 2-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Ish Witter made his first career start for Missouri in place of the injured Russell Hansbrough, and carried the 17 times for 54 yards.