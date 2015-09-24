McDonald’s employee helps disabled man eat his meal in viral photo

CHICAGO — A photo of a McDonald’s employee in Chicago helping an elderly disabled man cut and eat his meal has gone viral.

The image, along with a description, was posted to Facebook Sept. 16 by Destiny Carreno. Since then, it has been shared nearly 300,000 times on Facebook.

Carreno said she was waiting in line at a downtown McDonald’s when a handicapped man wheeled himself to the cashier, identified as Kenny, and asked for help.

At first, Kenny was unsure what the man needed and suggested a few things before figuring out he was asking for help with his meal.

“To be honest, I thought the cashier wasn’t going to help, especially during rush hour in downtown Chicago, but to my shock, he shut down his register and disappeared from view,” Carreno said in her Facebook post.

Kenny came back out with gloves on, sat down next to the man and started to cut his food.

Carreno says she was brought to tears by Kenny’s compassion. “My heart was so appreciative for what he did. I couldn’t contain my emotions in the crowded restaurant,” she said.