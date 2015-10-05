Kansas State football player Moore arrested on DUI

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas State football player has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 20-year-old Cre Moore was arrested early Sunday after the pickup he was driving hit a light pole in Manhattan. Moore was uninjured.

The Riley County Police Department says Moore, a sophomore back-up defensive back for the Wildcats, was charged with DUI and was found to be in possession of “several pills which were identified as depressants.”

Moore, from Broken Arrow, Okla., was given a bond of $3,500 for the offenses of DUI and possession of a depressant. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder acknowledged the arrest on Monday and said he would handle the matter, but didn’t elaborate.