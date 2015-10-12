Royals fans prepare to gather at Power and Light once again to cheer the boys in blue to a victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals fans will once again gather at Power and Light Monday to root on Kansas City in Game 4 of the playoffs.

Those there Sunday won prizes from a “Twitter Vending Machine”.

It’s a new concept to win over new fans, and it’s all about getting fans to promote baseball on social media.

If you tweet a certain hashtag from your phone, a box drops out of the vending machine with a prize listed on it.

A worker nearby then gives you that prize.

Some people Sunday won a hat, a bat or a T-shirt, among other things.

The first Twitter vending machine popped up in Boston last Christmas to promote the Red Sox.

It then showed up at the MLB All Star game and is now being used by the Denver Broncos and PGA to give away prizes at various events.

Unfortunately, Sunday was the only day it was in Kansas City.

But for most Royals fans, it wasn’t prizes but the team that drew them to Power and Light Sunday afternoon.

Since the game was only being shown on the MLB Network, a channel many don’t have on their cable system, they stopped by Power and Light to watch the game together.

Even KayCee, the old-time baseball player who holds up the W on top of the Royals Hall of Fame after every Royals win, showed up to root on the team.

“The fans, they're just electric, we have about 5,000 fans here, what a great place to watch the game with all these Royals fans,” KayCee said. “We knew it would be a packed house so I brought the W down so all these fans will get to see the Kauffman Stadium prediction of a W when we win this game.”

Unfortunately Kay Cee wasn’t able to hold up his “W” as Houston beat KC 4-2.

The Royals need to win Monday or they will be out of the playoffs.

First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. and with the game being shown on Fox Sports One, you can expect many fans who work downtown to gather here this afternoon for an extra-long working lunch.