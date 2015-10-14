× Royals winning ways good for your health, says psychiatrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s nothing better than a Royals win. It brings together the community and boosts up city pride. A win for the Royals is a win for Kansas City. There’s a sense of pride that the Boys in Blue survived to play another game and that the die-hard fans were also there every step of the way.

Winning feels great; it’s also healthy for you. Success breeds self-esteem.

“There’s a release of dopamine, which is a chemical that tells your brain, ‘hey this is good, let’s keep doing this,’” said psychiatrist Jeremy Burd.

Burd says too much is also dangerous, but not to worry.

“We got greedy. That might be a little related to dopamine. It’s saying this is good, we want more. And so if you lose, there can be a real drop off where you even feel depressed,” he said.

Being a fan is the closest thing to playing the actual game. So a win or loss is usually taken to heart. The wave of emotions watching the Royals play is only natural and even doctor prescribed.

“The doctor says watching baseball is good for your health. At least this doctor says so,” Burd said with a laugh.