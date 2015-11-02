× At least six items from Royals World Series season headed to Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame Museum

Now, the people of Kansas City have even more incentive to take a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y.

Artifacts telling the story of the Royals’ remarkable 2015 run to win the World Series will arrive in Cooperstown to take a permanent place at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Artifacts donated by the Royals following their 7-2 win over the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field in New York City include:

 Jersey worn by Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer in Game 5, which featured his daring dash home with the tying run in the ninth inning

 Glove used by Royals catcher and World Series Most Valuable Player Salvador Perez throughout the Series

 Spikes worn throughout the Series by Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain

 Road cap worn by Royals closer Wade Davis, who struck out eight batters in four innings of work and notched the Series’ only save

 Bat used by Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, who hit .304 in the Series and drove in three runs

 Bat used by Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, who scored four runs and drove in four more in the Series

These and other artifacts, which will be announced in the coming weeks, from the 2015 Postseason will be featured in the Autumn Glory exhibit, which will be on exhibit through the 2016 Postseason and is scheduled to open in late November. For more information, please visit http://www.baseballhall.org/news/artifacts-from-2015-world-series-headed-home-to-baseball-hall-of-fame.

