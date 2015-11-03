Caught on video; watch as a parachute saves a plane from crashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple angles of video show a plane gliding to the ground under a parachute this morning in Arkansas.

[Warning: language]

WATCH— (Language) Viewer Video shows plane as it descended, landing on MLK Blvd. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/3l7WEGVDds — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) November 3, 2015

KFSM Television reports the plane landed near MLK Boulevard in Fayetteville, Arkansas this morning.

You can see another view of the plane landing below.

KFSM reports that three people in the plane were hospitalized, but only with minor injuries. Also, a pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital when the plane struck his truck on the way down, but the driver is expected to survive.

The plane is a Cirrus SR-22T.

It is a fixed-wing, single-engine plane that is registered out of Rogers, Arkansas.

Cirrus aircraft are equipped with parachutes attached to plane in case of emergencies; the company says this:

The parachute system is designed to protect occupants in the event of an emergency by lowering the aircraft to the ground after deployment. CAPS revolutionized general aviation safety by providing an additional measure of safety to occupants, similar in theory to the role of seatbelts in automobiles. No other certified general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world provides this safety feature as standard equipment.