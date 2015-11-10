× Union members to vote on Ford- United Auto Workers agreement, praised by governor

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — In a news release on Tueday, Gov. Jay Nixon said the tentative agreement reached between Ford and the United Auto Workers would provide a significant boost to Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant and Missouri’s economy.

According to the release, the agreement calls for Ford to provide a $8,500 ratification bonus and $1,500 in profit-sharing to every employee by the end of the year and invest an additional $200 million on the F-150 and Transit lines, in addition to securing existing jobs at the plant.

Gov. Nixon says, in total, the deal would inject an additional $75 million into local communities before the end of the year.

“This agreement will provide a major boost to Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant and the thousands of dedicated Missourians who work there,” Gov. Nixon said. “I thank the UAW and Ford for working together to bring additional investment to Kansas City and put more money in the pockets of the hardworking men and women who build these next-generation vehicles right here in the heartland.”

The tentative agreement was approved by local union leaders on the UAW National Ford Council on Monday and will now go before all UAW Ford members for a final vote.

Nixon says the continued growth of Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant, once thought to be at risk of closure, is one of the signature achievements of his administration. Gov. Nixon traveled to Detroit repeatedly to meet with Ford executives and in the summer of 2010 he called the General Assembly into a special session to pass the Missouri Manufacturing Jobs Act, legislation that he credits with reviving Missouri’s auto industry.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant, following a $1.1 billion investment by Ford, now has the largest capacity to build vehicles of any Ford plant in the world. Employing more than 7,000 workers, the Kansas City Assembly Plant also has one of the largest hourly workforces in the Ford network.

Information from Nixon staff news release