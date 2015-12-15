Man allegedly drives truck into Oklahoma hotel because of credit card charge

ALVA, Okla. – Authorities say an irate customer drove his truck through the front lobby of an Oklahoma hotel, and it was caught on camera.

Last Thursday, police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites in Alva after a man allegedly became upset because the hotel charged his credit card.

As the officer was trying to calm the man down, he allegedly threw the truck into drive and sped toward the front entrance, slamming into the lobby.

Surveillance cameras captured two workers who barely escaped injury as part of the front desk was destroyed.

John Parsley was arrested for assault.

According to the police report, he reportedly told the officer the hotel staff thought he was bluffing when he said he was going to run his truck over them, and he proved he wasn't.