Area woman opens home to officers on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A second home for the holidays – one metro woman opens her door to Kansas City police officers working on Christmas for a feast that fills their bellies and warms their hearts.

It's a tradition 13 years strong at Laurie Horton's house. She is a real-time operator at KCPD in the records unit who has earned the nickname Mama Horton among officers who now consider her family.

Each Christmas from 2-11 p.m., there is an open-door policy at her house that welcomes any and every Kansas City police officer who is spending the holiday patrolling the streets.

“There are no expectations here,” Horton said. “There is no judgment here. Everybody who walks through the door is greeted with a hug and love because that`s how we honestly feel about them.”

Horton spends hours in the kitchen preparing a holiday feast of two hams, four 24-pound turkeys, and a whole lot of fixings.

“It`s amazing,” Officer Evan Tarwater said with a laugh. “All of it. It`s good!”

It's Horton’s way of saying thank you to the men and women in uniform who often spend holidays away from their families so they can protect yours.

“They see so much and they have to live with so much,” Horton said. “They want to be part of the community. They want to make it better. They want people to be safe. They want people to feel loved, and I think they need this in return.”

Officer Tarwater said this is his third Christmas eating dinner at Horton’s kitchen table.

“She`s just so nice,” he said. “She`s one of the nicest ladies that we`ve ever met, not just at work, just all around, so she`s like family.”

She’s like a second family and, “It`s kind of like a second home, really,” said Officer Slade Whetro. “It`s inviting. You walk in, you get a hug from Mrs. Horton, look in the kitchen, there`s a bunch of food here ready to go.”

It’s a holiday tradition of warm food that also warms the heart.

“They’re my kids,” Horton said. “They’re my family. They`re important and I will do this until I drop over dead because I love doing this!"

Last Christmas, Horton served more than 80 officers. She also opens her home up to officers each Thanksgiving.