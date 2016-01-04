× Joe’s Weather Blog: Down and up week…then wayyy down in KC (MON-1/4)

Good afternoon…skies in the region as expected are gray and murky. Last night the clouds moved into the area and it was a classic example of how very low clouds (less than 1000′ above the ground) act as a “blanket” of sorts and stopped the temperature drop and actually reversed it. More on that in the discussion part of the blog. These clouds are clearing out on the MO side east of KC as of this writing.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with more clear skies on the MO side than on the KS side. Lows will drop off into the teens where skies are clear (there may be some fog though) and hover near 20° in the areas where clouds are more persistent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the 35-40° range. Clouds on Tuesday may be more of the higher clouds than the lower cloud cover. Breezy as well with south winds of 10-25 MPH

Wednesday: There is a chance of some wintry precip skirting through the area during the 1st part of the day. Temperatures WED AM may only be around 30° or so. So any light precip could cause travel issues depending on the timing. Be alert to this. During the afternoon surface temperatures will warm through the 30s so anything that falls (scattered) will be liquid).

Discussion:

A cold start to our work week and back to school week in KC has greeted the region. There is some clearing through happening on the satellite pictures on the MO side and with the lower level winds blowing from the east right now…that clearing is pushing westwards as the tweet I sent out a bit ago verifies (@fox4wx)

Last night the low clouds (about 900′ off the ground) moved in around 9PM on the north side and spread southwards. Temperatures were dropping from our high of 34° to 20° by 9PM. Then when the clouds moved in the temperatures stopped an actually went up a couple of degrees.

In reality the night-time clouds radiate energy that is trying to escape from the earth back towards the surface. This is what keeps the temperatures from free falling. There is a nice explainer with graphic from USA Today here.

The latest satellite pictures n a broader scale show quite a bit of moisture (mostly mid-upper level) moving into the Rockies out to the west of the region…this will be moving towards us tomorrow.

If you look carefully towards the western US…a lot of action is going on there. There is finally going to be quite a bit (for them) of rain into central and southern CA this week. It may turn into a drop in the bucket for their ongoing drought…but it is a start.

In the higher elevations this will be more snow…they’ve already had quite a bit this fall/winter thus far.

as you go down in elevation this will then be rain…and quite a bit over the next 2 1/2 days.

and if we take that out to the next day days, per the GFS model..it adds up even more.

So this is great news for them…odds are though it will come with flooding concerns.

For us locally…the main concern in the longer range is the likely outbreak of bitterly cold air moving in over the weekend (especially Sunday and lingering through next week). I’ve talked about and tweeted about this for about 5 days or so I think and it’s not a matter of when or how much…it’s a matter of how long it will stick around.

Looking at the GFS model…which is in catch up mode…and going up to about 5000′ or so…you can see the core of the coldest air (relative to average) moving down from the northern Plains towards the KC area then potentially moving off towards the east. The maps below are via WeatherBell.

6AM Saturday

6AM Sunday

6AM Monday (the 11th)

We call that “barney” cold like the kids toy/show because of the color table used.

Barney would be saying…”it’s sure going to get cold”. By the way, maybe not the right shade of purple for the Vikings game in Minnesota on Sunday…but the folks there will be purple with cold…as sub-zero temperatures are possible on Sunday up there for the game (which will be outside since the dome is gone).

Odds are we’ll see a step down to cold on Saturday then the arctic air moves in sometime later Saturday or Sunday and that’s when we go into the deep freeze for awhile. Think single digit lows and potentially only teens for highs. I can’t rule out some snow showers on Saturday but at this point it does not appear an organized storm will usher in the cold weather.

Next week will be a cold one…there may be some moderation in between cold shots, but it will be the coldest week (5-7 days) overall compared to average since the 5-7 day period starting August 18th. That may sound strange. Teh period from 8/18 through 8/27 was mostly 5-10° below average…our average overall temperature next week is around 28°…so you can get an idea where we’re going. By the way starting next week it’s climatologically the coldest 10-12 days of the winter (1/10-1/22).

Be prepared for the cold, and you may want to get the Christmas lights down later this week in between rain showers.

