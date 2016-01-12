Is “The Martian” out of this world? “Hotel Transylvania 2” worth checking into? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking for a great flick to watch during your next night in? The FOX 4 film critics reveal their thoughts "The Martian" and "Hotel Transylvania 2" in the video above.

1) THE MARTIAN (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

"Cast Away" meets "Gravity" in "The Martian," a sweeping sci-fi opus from director Ridley Scott, based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir.

Matt Damon plays an astronaut accidentally abandoned on Mars. He attempts to survive for months until NASA can mount a rescue. While suspenseful, it’s also surprisingly funny. In fact, at a screening I attended in Toronto, Scott introduced the movie and said, “Don’t be afraid to laugh.”

Beautifully produced and crackling with tension, "The Martian" is likely to garner Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and for its terrific production values. It will work best at home if you have a big screen hi-res digital video setup.

“The Martian” is an entertaining love letter to science that emphasizes the value of a single human life.

Shawn calls it a terrific crowd-pleaser that's smart and entertaining.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2 (PG)

Sony Pictures

"Hotel Transylvania 2" is the sequel to the Adam Sandler’s 2012 animated horror spoof that cleaned up at the box office.

Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James and Mel Brooks are among the many stars providing the voice work.

Shawn says it’s smart and cute. Slightly better than the original.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) IRRATIONAL MAN (R)

Sony Pictures Classics

Writer-director Woody Allen returns to themes he's handled time and time again with “Irrational Man,” a May-December romance with Hitchkockian overtones.

And, in the past, he’s handled those themes better.

“Irrational Man” is a brooding drama about existential moral angst within the context of that awkward relationship. Yawn.

Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone are terrific and their performances are the saving grace of this smart but irrational movie.

Shawn says, quote, "It's more interesting than good."

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

