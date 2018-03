Lay’s is once again getting its brand out there by getting consumers involved, asking them to choose which flavors they should keep and which they should swap out.

The company is putting four classic flavors up against four new flavors.

For those who participate, there’s a chance to win a $1,000 daily prize and grand prize of $250,000.

Voting begins February 8th.

Below are the four tough choices potato chip lovers will have to make.