× Joe’s Weather Blog: Earthquake! Warmth coming…just wait! (SAT-2/13)

Good afternoon and thanks for taking a few minutes and reading the FOX 4 Weather Blog. This blog will have a little something for everyone over the next few minutes…from winter cold to springtime warmth…all of that coming over the next week or so. It’s even possible that we could be talking about the potential of record-breaking warmth on Thursday of this coming week. By the way…did you notice your dog barking or anything strange just after 11AM this morning?

Forecast:

Tonight: Variable clouds with steady temperatures and readings 15-20°

Sunday: Cloudy AM with some potential of a bit of freezing mist/drizzle or even a few ice pellets. The better snow chances appear farther east and NE of the KC area. Temperatures should be near 20° around daybreak then warm with some sunshine well into the 40s later in the afternoon

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild with highs 50-55°

Discussion:

Today we’ll start with a bit of geology. This morning there was a powerful earthquake in Oklahoma. This state has seen thousands(!) of earthquakes in the 1.5+ range in the last year…and today was one of the stronger ones in the series. It was a 5.1 in NW OK. Felt across a wide area of OK through parts of KS and even around the KC area. I was napping so I didn’t feel it. The center was near Fairview, OK. There has been quite a bit of siesmic activity out there. In terms of stronger earthquakes of 3.0 or more…in 2013 there were 109…then in 2014 there were 585 and last year there yer more than 900! Now granted an earthquake of 3.0 or so wouldn’t really even get the folks in CA talking…but you get about a 5.0…like today and even the folks in CA tip their hats to you.

This was the 3rd strongest earthquake for the state in recorded history and the 2nd strongest since 2011. The strongest earthquake was a 5.6 occurring in 2011

According to this mat from the USGS it may have been felt lightly around parts of the KC metro area as well.

So there you go…shake rattle and roll on a Saturday morning.

From a weather standpoint…we have a lot of clouds out there…I was hoping for some thin spots allowing some moderation in the temperatures but that won’t happen today as the satellite picture shows this afternoon.

No sunshine with cold air locked in place is NOT a good combination for highs above 25° today. The good news is that temperatures should be pretty steady overnight tonight. As of the noon hour…here are the regional temperatures (in RED)

Notice we have an east>west wind blowing out there…that’s a signal the the coldest air has stopped flowing or way for now. Also notice the 40s out towards SW KS and OK…hopefully we’ll get some of that air tomorrow afternoon assuming we can break out into some sunshine.

Before we warm up though…there may be a light period of wintry precipitation. For us in the metro…it would be some sort of light freezing mist/drizzle. The low level moisture will be moving our way towards daybreak it appears…so the chance is there but the lift overall is very weak so I cant see how we get much from it. It appears that we may have some mid level moisture which would be conducive to snowflakes locally BUT it moves away before the low level moisture gets here after daybreak. So in a sense things are NOT lining up well for this. Areas farther NE though may see some light snow and minor accumulations (under 2″) are possible from north central MO towards eastern MO.

Another fast moving wave will zip through Tuesday AM…with another wet-type snow/rain possible again across north central and NE MO towards the St Louis area as well. Then we surge into the warmer air later WED into the beginning of the weekend. Highs on THU and FRI will be well into the 60s if not 70s on Thursday. The record high for THU/FRI is 74° set in 1930…let’s see how we can challenge that. The one thing that can hold us back a bit would be the thickness of the cirrus clouds that may play a role in the amount of sunshine we get.

On Friday a weak front will move through so we’re not as favorable for getting into the 70s on that day. Still it will be well above average.

So here we are about 1/2 done with the month and KC, as of yesterday is running about 2° above average for the month and much of the country continues the warm trends on a monthly basis.

Out west there is record breaking heat…out east there will be record breaking cold tomorrow morning. That cold shot though the NE part of the country is impressive!

Here are just a few cities with the potential of seeing record lows tomorrow morning via WeatherBell

Meanwhile…KC is where snowflakes die of loneliness…via IA State

Grrrrr.

Joe