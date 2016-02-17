Olathe student with perfect ACT and SAT scores values personal relationships and diverse interests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Getting a perfect score on either the ACT or SAT college readiness test is one of the really rare feats in education. Well over three-and-a-half million high school students take the exams each year, and only a small fraction of one-percent ace them. And only a tiny fraction of that tiny fraction of one percent get perfect scores on both exams. This week’s FOX 4 young achiever is one of them.

Olathe East High School sophomore Mackenzie Bohn plans to take the ACT college readiness exam in June for the first time and she wants a good score. So Mackenzie is getting coaching from senior Selina Liu who has already tutored many students to success in the ACT.

“I did well on the test and that’s one way I use my skill set and I think helping others was a natural thing for me to do with it,” said Selina.

In fact, Selina did extremely well on the ACT. She got a 36. A perfect score. And she followed that up with a 2400 on the other major college readiness exam, the SAT. Another perfect score. Acing both of them is an astonishingly rare achievement.

“I think it’s obviously something I’m very proud of and I’m excited that that worked out academically,” said Selina, “but it doesn’t necessarily define my life. It isn’t necessarily life changing.”

What does define Selina, besides her superb academics, is a well-rounded life of diverse interests and activities. For example, she’s a dedicated competitive swimmer and has been since she was 8 years old. Selina puts in 10 to 20 hours a week of practice in the pool year round for the Kansas City Blazers club team and the Olathe East High team in addition to all the meets and tournaments.

“Part of my nature is just seeing how far I can go pushing myself to reach my full potential.” said Selina. “And then also, just the relationships that you can build with people.”

“We have kids throughout all sports that settle and she doesn’t settle,” said Olathe East High School swimming coach Dave Youker.

Youker has coached Selina since she was in middle school and marveled at her drive and dedication, not just in athletics but in every aspect of her life. Youker says he’s not at all surprised that Selina aced both the ACT and the SAT or about any of her success.

“And the nice thing is, she utilizes it,” said Youker. “She doesn’t have all this knowledge and waste it away. She doesn’t have a talent for swimming and waste it away. She strives to get better. She’s always working hard.”

Another element that really stands out in Selina’s remarkable life of accomplishment is her involvement and leadership in Olathe Youth Court. She’s in her second year volunteering in that youth offender diversion program, first as a lead defense attorney and now as a judge, helping her peers who get in some legal trouble get their lives back on track and their records clear.

“I think overall, as I look back on my high school experience,” said Selina, “I’m really glad that I invested my time in different areas, gotten to know different people. I’m glad I had the chance to be so relational with people and really able to spend time with people and invest in people rather that just invest in a test score or investing in a grade.”

All part of her nature.

It should come as no surprise that Selina ranks first academically in the senior class of 532 students at Olathe East. She’s also a potential National Merit Scholar and Presidential Scholar. Selina says there was no real secret to her getting a perfect score on both the ACT an SAT. The material, she says, is not terrible difficult and a lot of people know it just by taking challenging courses in high school. The key, she says, is learning how the exams present questions and learning how to tailor the answers to those questions.

In addition to Selina, at least one other current Kansas City metro area high school student got perfect scores on both the ACT and SAT. Blue Valley Northwest High School senior Suruchi Ramanujan did it, as well.

