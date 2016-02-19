× St. Louis archbishop seeks to cut ties with Girl Scouts

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson is urging priests to sever ties with the Girl Scouts, saying the organization promotes values “incompatible” with Catholic teachings.

The open letter to priests, scout leaders and other Catholics was posted on the archdiocese website Thursday. It urges parishes that host Girl Scout meetings to consider alternative programs that are more Catholic- or Christian-based.

Carlson’s letter says Girl Scouts of the USA and affiliated organizations promote role models like Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan who are “in conflict with Catholic values.” It says the organization promotes and is partners with organizations that advocate for things such as contraception and abortion rights.

Girl Scouts of the USA said Friday it looks forward to extending longstanding relationships with faith-based organizations, including the Catholic Church and Catholic communities.