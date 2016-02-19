University of Missouri releases video to teach students how to survive active shooter situation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri put out a video on Wednesday that teaches students how to survive an active shooter situation.

Mizzou police the training is important for all students.

“We all hope that this type of situation never happens at our university, but preparing our campus community for such an emergency will help keep this from happening or minimize the impact of an active shooter if it does happen,” MUPD Police Chief Doug Schwandt said in a news release. “Community policing is a powerful tool, and we want to ensure that everyone who comes to our campus has the tools to remain safe.”