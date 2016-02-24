Missing toddler found on golf course after climbing out of crib, walking out front door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A one-year-old girl who went missing while her babysitter was in the bathroom was found on a golf course after she climbed out of her crib and walked out the front door.

The 17-year-old babysitter was watching the girl when she went to the bathroom. When she returned, the child was gone, according to KSTU.

The babysitter and neighbors searched for the child and called 911. Police searched the home and neighborhood with K9s and a helicopter. Two hours later, the girl was found alone and walking on the Glenmoor Golf Course.

"It's not super cold and from what it appears, the child wasn't real affected by it," South Jordan Sgt. Eric Hill said. "She was still doing pretty good and could talk just fine."

The child's mother took her to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Police suggested the family install child safety locks on all doors to prevent this from happening in the future. No charges will be filed.