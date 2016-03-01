Dashcam captures drunk passenger falling off bridge into creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. -- A deputy in Tennessee captured video of a drunk man falling head-first off a bridge into a creek, according to WHNT.

As the deputy's patrol car approaches the stopped vehicle, the passenger steps out of the truck and falls into the creek. It didn't take long for the deputy to figure out the men had been drinking.

Both men were arrested. The driver was charged with driving under the influence. The passenger is charged with public intoxication.

The man who fell in the creek was not seriously injured, deputies told WHNT.

