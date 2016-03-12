Police investigating bank robbery at Bank Midwest in Brookside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a bank robbery at a Brookside bank on Saturday.

Authorities received a call at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Bank Midwest at 6249 Brookside Boulevard that two suspects described as black males, one wearing a ski mask, another wearing a construction vest, reportedly robbed the bank at gunpoint and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white, Chevrolet sedan.

Multiple employees and customers were present during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Police said several subjects are in custody who may be associated with the robbery.