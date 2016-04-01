Should “Eye in the Sky” get a peek? “I Saw the Light” illuminating? “Meet the Blacks” worth your acquaintance? Popcorn Bag Movie Reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before the boys in blue arrive back in Kansas City and baseball takes back over your schedule, you may want to hit the theater. FOX 4's Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons say at least one of this week's latest releases is worth your time and money.

1) EYE IN THE SKY (R)

Bleeker Street

RUSS

What’s the value of a single human life? That’s the question at the core of “Eye in the Sky,” an involving, cerebral military thriller starring Helen Mirren.

SHAWN

And Helen Mirren can do no wrong. She's exceptional in "Eye in the Sky." It's a riveting performance that sticks like grits and burns like a chili pepper.

RUSS

Mirren plays a British Colonel who heads up a secret drone operation attempting to disrupt a terrorist cell operating in Kenya. She has to decide whether to bomb the nest when it’s probable that an innocent young girl would also be killed. The ethical questions this smart film poses should make for good post-movie coffee talk.

SHAWN

This thriller slash drama is utterly disturbing but also very balanced. "Eye in the Sky' is a timely movie. So much so it poses some really tough questions about the cost of war. You know these drones have been on your mind. And 'Eye in the Sky' delivers some really scary stuff executed by a terrific cast.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) I SAW THE LIGHT (R)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

Hank Williams was one of the greatest country music stars of all time. His short and complicated life could make a truly great movie. Sadly, the musical biopic “I Saw the Light,” ain’t it.

The gifted actors can’t overcome the script’s fractured and episodic nature that never allows it to achieve any dramatic momentum. The only time the movie comes to life is during the sporadic musical numbers, and none of those are performed in their entirety. “I Saw the Light” could easily have been called, “Lost in the Dark.”

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen

3) MEET THE BLACKS (R)

Freestyle Releasing

SHAWN

"Meet the Blacks" is a purposely crude, somewhat crass and often funny spoof comedy that pokes fun at the recent "Purge" movies. Intentionally stupid, the movie stars Mike Epps who has never been funnier.

Over-populated with celebrity cameo appearances and jokes that seemed lifted from an urban school playground "Meet the Blacks" works as cheap entertainment. Somewhere Marlon Wayans is screaming, "who stole my movie?!"

RUSS: Did Not Screen

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

-“God’s Not Dead 2” is the sequel to the 2014 faith-based hit. Melissa Joan Hart stars.

-“City of Gold” is a documentary about eccentric LA restaurant critic, Jonathan Gold.

