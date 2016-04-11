Jon Favreau shares how cast helped make ‘The Jungle Book’ come to life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When 'The Jungle Book' hits the big screen, movie-goers will likely be shocked to learn that all the animals featured in the film were created digitally. FOX 4 film critic Shawn Edwards sat down with director Jon Favreau to talk about the process and what it was like to create a film like this.

"It was a beast to make, I'll tell you that," Favreau said. "It was a lot of work and a lot of people worked on it, but boy am I happy and proud with what we came out with."

Favreau also directed 'Iron Man 2' and 'Chef'.