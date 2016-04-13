× Royals announce return of gold lettered jerseys and hats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will keep wearing their gold lettered and numbered jerseys the team announced on Tuesday.

The team got Major League Baseball’s permission to wear the jerseys and caps for Friday home games. The royal blue caps feature a gold “KC” with white trim on the front with the 2015 World Series Champions logo on the side of the cap.

The new uniforms will return on Friday, April 22 when the team takes on the Baltimore Orioles. The uniforms made their debut during Opening Day against the New York Mets.