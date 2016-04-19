Conor McGregor tweets he has ‘decided to retire young,’ Diaz responds he is also retiring

Conor McGregor is, by many accounts, the biggest star in the world of mixed martial arts. He has been a dominant fighter, and a media darling outside the UFC octagon.

Even after his first UFC loss, a bout to Nate Diaz on March 5, all eyes are still on McGregor. And with a rematch with Diaz scheduled for July 9, sports analysts say his stock has never been higher.

That’s why his latest tweet on Tuesday has the sports world in an uproar.

McGregor wrote simply, “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. See ya’s later.”

As of now, sports commentators are still speculating if the Irish fighter is seriously walking away from the sport at the height of his career. Neither McGregor nor the UFC have not responded to media requests for comment.

It is worth noting that last week McGregor witnessed the fight that killed fellow fighter Joao Carvalho. After the match, McGregor was vocal in his opinion that the referee should have ended it sooner.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh did nothing to dispel the rumors that McGregor is done, but his equally succinct message still left some with doubts.

For now, the MMA world is on its toes waiting to see what McGregor has to say next.

The 27-year-old Irishman is known for his ability to work a crowd; it seems he’s at it again. But is he really walking?

The MMA world was rocked once again when McGregor’s scheduled opponent and rival UFC star Nate Diaz tweeted his own retirement.

Diaz said simply, “I guess my work here is done I’m retiring too”

Still, some weren’t sold. Popular mixed martial arts wite MMAJunkie’s piece ‘Legit, or troll job?’ questions whether the fighters are really done, or if it’s some sort of hype for their upcoming fight.