Tractor-trailer strikes, kills 20-year-old man walking along 152-Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A tractor-trailer struck and killed man walking along 152-Highway early Thursday morning.

Investigators say just before 2 a.m., 20-year-old Rahsaan Hadley was walking along 152-Highway in an eastbound lane when a tractor-trailer hit him near Green Hills Road.

A Platte County deputy tried to revive Hadley by performing CPR, but Hadley was confirmed dead around 2:15 a.m.

For three hours, the eastbound lanes of 152 from Green Hills Road were closed as the Accident Investigative Unit took measurements and interviewed the truck driver.

While the reason Hadley was on the highway is still being looked into, it doesn't appear that the driver of the tractor-trailer had time to stop.

It doesn't appear that there will be any charges filed against the tractor-trailer driver.