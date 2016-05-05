New affordable housing development unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new housing development on Kansas City’s east side will be officially unveiled Thursday. The development is meant to attract families to the neighborhood.

The homes are aimed at transforming the neighborhood near 38th and Cypress into affordable housing to low-income tenants.

It’s a $9 million project aimed at bringing in 30 families. The development includes 13 duplexes and one four-plex. Each home has two and a half baths, a washer and dryer and a one car garage. Several families have already started moving in.

Each family will go through a review process and needs to meet income guidelines to be considered. Rent will not be more than $725 per month.