Will just a text suffice on Mother’s Day?

Is it socially acceptable to text mom ‘Happy Mother’s Day’? Rich DeMuro has the surprising results of a new survey.

Flowers usually come to mind for Mother`s Day, but text messages and meals out also play a big part.

Sara Skirboll is a shopping expert at the savings site Retail Me Not.

“This is where you`re going to enjoy friends and family sales and things like that,” Skirboll said.

The average person spends $65 on mom although 24 percent of moms say they don`t expect a thing, but is just a text enough? Watch the video above to find out what Rich and the FOX 4 team think.