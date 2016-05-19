Manu Bennett feels at home in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manu Bennett is best known for his portrayals of powerful gladiator Crixus on Starz hit series Spartacus and on the CW network hit, Arrow, playing legendary comic book character, Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. During his visit to FOX 4, Bennett said he feels right at home in Kansas City due to the large Irish population. In addition to his love for Kansas City, Bennett chats about what's next in his career.

Planet Comicon runs from May 20 through May 22 at Bartle Hall. Click here for more information.