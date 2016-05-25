Local 16-year-old debuts music video featuring Tech N9ne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the midst of wrapping up the school year, a local teen, student and singer debuted a new music video.

Mackenzie Nicole, 16, debuted the music video for her song, "Actin Like You Know," Tuesday night at Cinetopia.

FOX 4's Michelle Bogowith, Kerri Stowell and Loren Halifax were all in attendance for the premiere.

The video features Tech N9ne and various scenes that were filmed around Kansas City. Billboard is expected to release the video in two weeks.

Mackenzie told Loren that she had to take her algebra final the morning of the video's debut. She has already been accepted to several Ivy league schools.

Mackenzie will perform at Red, White & Boom on June 17. Click here for more info.

Watch the video above for a sneak peak at Mackenzie's music video.