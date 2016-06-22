× Joe’s Weather Blog: Hot but becoming less hot (WED-6/22)

Good afternoon. Like you I’m trying to stay cool as well. Got an early start…got my eyes checked…went to the gym…to the store…writing a weather blog and watching a ball game in the A/C. That’s how I spend my day when it’s nearing 100°. What about you?

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot. Highs 97-100°. As of the noon hour it’s 92°. For my 100° forecast to work I need it to be 95°+ in the next 1 hour or so. We’ll see.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the 70s

Thursday: partly cloudy and hot. Not to the extreme as today with highs in the 90-95° range.

Discussion:

The last time we hit 100° was back in September 2013…1018 days ago. It’s possible we do it today but it needds to be close to 97° in the next 2 hours…otherwise we’ll probably fall just short. Downtown is 94° at the noon hour and should hit 100° I think…but again the official readings for KC as a whole are at KCI…so that is what I go with. Here is where we stand via IA State. I also would like to see the dew point drop a bit as well to indicate that we’re really “mixing” the atmosphere. We do have the winds to support that potential.

The noon surface map shows the cold front moving through the Plains. There is a surge of heat noted just ahead of the front…shown by the area of temperatures 95°+. That area will be the key to whether or not KCI gets to 100 as it leans our way after 4PM today.

The front will actually make it into the area…not unusual for mid-late June. It will belly up to the south of here and then gradually retreat northwards over the weekend. Unfortunately the real “cool” air up there (shown by the RED numbers above (temperatures) won’t get to us per say…but we will see highs come down about 5-8° on Thursday so we have that working for us.

The front tomorrow afternoon may light up with scattered convection…odds are the metro though will stay dry.

I’ve been wondering about the rain chances on Friday. There may be various outflows around generated by convection in the Plains and also to our north. We may have more storms in the area on Friday which could impact temperatures. IF we don’t have that convection in the area…we’ll probably be in the 90-95° range through the weekend depending on whether we get hit by any convective complexes that will be running through the Plains states…it’s possible we could be cooler than the models indicate.

This potential of thunderstorm complexes increases dramatically next week it appears. After being so dry for the last few weeks in many areas…there may actually be a flooding risk developing next week somewhere in the Plains states. It’s something to monitor.

OK that’s it for today…it’s my day off and I want to watch the rest of the game.

Joe