At $400, the OnePlus 3 is almost the perfect Android smartphone

You probably haven't heard of OnePlus, but the third time's a charm for the Chinese phone maker.

If you haven't heard of OnePlus, you're not alone. The smartphone manufacturer has only been around for a few years and so far they've come out with two devices - and you needed an invite to buy them.

That's all changed with the OnePlus 3 - it's ready and available to anyone who wants to buy one. I've been very impressed with the device - it's nearly the perfect Android smartphone. At $400, it's a bargain compared to flagship phones like the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S7.

For starters, it has a great feel in your hand - not too big, not too small. The screen isn't the best available out there but it's just fine for this phone.

When it comes to features, this thing is packed with them. You get dual SIM functionality which means the OnePlus can function as your personal and work cell simultaneously with two phone numbers. There is 64 gigabytes of storage but it's not expandable. A little slider lets you go from priority notifications to silent, sort of like on the iPhone.

The software is top notch. It's uncluttered the way Android enthusiasts like it but it is packed with little features that let you highly customized the way this phone functions.

The OnePlus 3 also has some of the fastest charging I've ever seen on a phone. They call it "Dash" charging and it does require OnePlus' proprietary chargers to work. You'll get a great charge in just a half an hour. One Dash charger is included in the box, you can buy an additional Dash charger for your car. Between those two, you should be covered.

#OnePlus3 camera really kills it in good light. Fast, smooth and quick to focus. pic.twitter.com/XJPV6RBkLg — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) June 20, 2016

If there is a downside to this phone, it's the camera. In bright light, your photos will look great. Even selfies are some of the best I've seen on a front facing camera (thanks in part to a little skin smoothing feature built in to the OnePlus software). But if anything is moving in your frame it will come out blurry. Forget about pictures of kids unless they are perfectly still little statues (and we know that never happens). I understand that photos with movement are tough for any smartphone to capture but the OnePlus 3 seems to have an unusually hard time with movement. Even the slightest movement will make parts of your pictures blurry. I'm really hoping this can be corrected in a software update because otherwise the OnePlus 3 is nearly the perfect Android phone, especially considering the price.