Joe's Weather Blog: Flooding rain potential (FRI-7/1)

Well we’ve wrapped up the month of June in KC. The month was the about 5° above average and 4 1/4″ below average for rain. it ended up being the 3rd driest June in KC weather history…dating back to the 1880s or so. It was our 12th warmest June as well. IF all you want to read is the weekend recap…please scroll to the bottom of the weather blog.

With that recap as we kick of the new month…it’s rather pleasant out there. The dew points have come way down as of this writing…near 50° which combined with afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 80s…actually is rather pleasant for a summer day in the metro. Temperatures will be well below average over the weekend it appears.

The main focus though is on the rainfall…and the potential for flooding. The risk is certainly there over the weekend as several rounds of heavy rains will affect the area. The issue is who sees the axis of heaviest rainfall and when does most of this heavier amount occur. Will it be in the morning Saturday when the soils are still receptive to rain…or will it be more later Saturday night>Sunday morning when there is more runoff and the the higher risk of flooding develops in parts of the area (I’m leaning this way right now).

The model data hasn’t changed too much although there are subtleties in the placement of the axis of heaviest rains…let’s say 3-7+”. Hence while I have high confidence someone from roughly US 50 to US 36 or even towards the MO/IA border are going to get significant and potentially bad flooding rains…there precise location remains to be seen.

One key (of many) will be tracking the conflict in the air masses that will be in the region. I sent this tweet out earlier today (@fox4wx) showing the wide temperature range over the course of about 5-10 counties.

Look at these model temperatures for Sat afternoon…60s I-70 & north…meanwhile near 95+ a few counties away. JL pic.twitter.com/RIr5n14Sm0 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 1, 2016

That’s pretty interesting. The heaviest of the rains will fall where ever the warm front/stationary front sets up. IF it creeps a bit farther north…that would send the heaviest a county or three farther north. IF it sets up a pinch south then there could be a shift slightly south…and that’s some serious heat…90s!

Complicating matters is that the rain, may at times, taper off for a few hours at a time so potentially there could be some dry times in there over the weekend. Right now the afternoon (at some point) on Saturday and again on Sunday>Sunday night seem more possible to have some drier weather mixed in. This shut down in rain may allow the front (expected to be to the south of the metro) to wobble around a bit hence altering the axis of heaviest rains later Saturday into Sunday AM.

Other things to consider…and I wrote about this the other day…there is going to be a ton of moisture in the atmosphere over the weekend. The atmosphere overall is going to be pretty warm as well. The freezing level will uniformly be up there at 15,000 feet or so. A warm atmosphere holds a lot of water vapor and this is reflected in the product that we call PW or Precipitable Water. Here are 3 shots of that product…1 AM SAT…7PM SAT…7AM SUN. Pay attention to the darker greens and blue colors. Those are the anomalies (compared to average) and those high anomalies indicate a primed with moisture (unusually so) atmosphere.

Everything starts to move away Sunday afternoon and we should be on a drying trend.

As far as the rain timing goes…we may salvage a couple of hours of dry time in the early AM (near daybreak)…followed by rain moving into the area afterwards and lingering into at least part of the afternoon. The dry air in place now may put up a small fight for a few hours…but it will be overcome. Temperatures may be near 70° initially in the morning then drop in the rain into the 60s and never really recover from there on Saturday.

In reality the heaviest rains may wait till Saturday night into Sunday morning. This may be the time that we have more flooding concerns where the heaviest axis sets up. You can see how the model data is placing the heaviest rains…somewhat varied but still all with a consistent message of a probable 2-4″+ rain amount around the KC metro.

The latest EURO model is most similar to the NAM model in terms of thinking the heaviest axis will be towards the IA border…it has KC more in a 1.5″-2.5″ total…which would more of a soaking rain as opposed to a flooding situation.

So again the bottom line is that there is still some different ideas in terms of the heaviest axis of rainfall. Heck the hi-res NAM cranked out 24″ of rain in northern Clay Co (gulp). It won’t happen…but it just highlights to me the potential of some serious rainfall somewhere in the viewing area and that’s why we have a flash flood watch in effect for the weekend. The counties highlighted in dark GREEN represent the watch locations

We will have a decent day on Monday…maybe fighting some clouds for awhile…but I think we’re good with the fireworks displays in the area Monday night.

So let’s recap…

HIGH potential of moderate>heavy rain at times over the weekend through early Sunday afternoon.

Some dry time will be mixed in…where you may not need the umbrella.

Temperatures may actually fall into the 60s tomorrow morning when the rain arrives

Flooding potential is moderate>high. Highest where the rainfall amounts are in excess of 3″ or so.

Monday looks fine overall for the 4th

Watch the rivers/creeks IF you are camping.

Severe weather risk is minimal to none.

Try and stay dry over the weekend and I’ll update the blog again tomorrow afternoon.

Joe