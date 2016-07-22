News anchor dies after falling over North Carolina waterfall

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. – A woman who died after falling over a North Carolina waterfall has been identified as Georgia news anchor Taylor Terrell.

WLOS reported that Terrell died Thursday after falling 185 feet off of Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County. She died on the evening before her 25th birthday.

Terrell was wading in the stream that flows over Rainbow Falls on the Pisgah Ranger District when she lost her footing and was swept over the falls by the current, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Terrell anchored 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. Her station released a statement about the incident, which said the following: