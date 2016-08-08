× Joe’s Weather Blog: Rain so close + heat + Perseids (MON-8/8)

Good morning…pretty gray out there this morning although we should slowly thin the clouds somewhat as the morning moves along…there is rain just south of KC which was forecasted well last night. Sitting there really. There’s been heavier rains several counties south of KC…also well foreccasted. The metro will mostly just look at the radar this morning and see it to the south…mostly.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool by August standards again with highs in the lower 80s. There will be rain on the south side of the area this morning. Radar in the discussion part of the blog will highlight the areas of rain that are out there. There are some lighter showers affecting JOCO and Cass Co on the northern fringe of the better rains farther south (as I type this)

Tonight: Another iffy chance of storms develops which continues into TUE AM it appears. Lows in the 70s. Storm timing would be in the wee hours of TUE.

Tuesday: Any morning storms fade then we start getting warmer assuming we have enough sunshine. Highs in the 80s to near 90°

Wednesday>Thursday: Hotter with highs into the 90s

Discussion:

Well once again “most” of the KC metro looks fondly at the rain affecting areas to the south. Radar this morning shows the rain falling now…and also how much rain fell overnight. There were some pretty hefty totals farther south of KC.

I mentioned last night that there would be some beefier totals about 2 counties south of KC…and there were some 1-3+” amounts from Linn Co KS westwards…my grass looks at that fondly and weeps a bit.

One of these days it will be our turn. Maybe tonight?

I want to show you a map of the temperatures yesterday at around 4PM or so. Notice that the hotter air is south of the area…this is/was because of a front that came through and pushed the hotter air south. It’s been rather towasty in OK/TX for quite some time (not unusual obviously)

In the above map the temperatures are in RED.

As a matter of fact this has been the case over the last 2 weeks mostly…

It’s sitting down there…we’ve flirted with it occasionally…and will do so again this week for a few days…but it will be replaced by cooler air thanks to a potentially strong for August cold front over the weekend (the front comes in on Friday-secondary push on Saturday?)

Now a the heat tries to come northwards tomorrow…we may find ourselves more “in the zone” of thunderstorms tomorrow AM at least. We’ll see about this potential though. We’ve been missed by so many of these situations it seems lately one has to wonder if this one will actually come through for us. Again the storms have been just north of a warm front this morning and that front may be farther north overnight tonight and Tuesday AM. Model solutions as usual vary…so I’m not getting overly excited about the prospects yet. There are a couple of things that were in favor of the storms lately that won’t be in play overnight tonight in my opinion.

So tomorrow (Tuesday) is the transition day to a hotter and more humid air mass for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another note…this one astronomical. Be alert for the Perseids to really kick into gear. This occurs annually when the earth’s orbit passes through the debris of the comet Swift-Tuttle. I’m reading that there is potential that this may be a better year compared to others for viewing the meteors.

Here is a video I posted on my FB platforms last night

So now we just need to have more clear skies as opposed to cloud cover like the last few nights.

Our feature photo toady comes from the twitter account People of Cowtown (PeopleOfCowtown)

Joe