Former music teacher sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- District Court Judge Sara Welch sentenced a former music teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually molesting some of his young students to life in prison Thursday.

Sean Dow, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 25 years.

Dow entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 in Johnson County district court in May of 2016.

The former Johnson County music teacher is accused of inappropriately touching six children under the age of 14. The incidents happened sometime between August 1, 2013 and April 21, 2015.

He is also facing charges in Jackson County circuit court.

Dow was an instructor at Funky Monkey Music is Shawnee, and according to investigators, his victims were customers at the shop.