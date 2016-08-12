“Star Wars” BB-8 and Lando Calrissian visit FOX 4 before stopping by KC Comic Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He's known internationally for his role as Lando Calrissian in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. He's also the original owner of the millennium falcon, which is still going strong 30 years later. Actor Billy Dee Williams shares his thoughts on the new "Star Wars" trilogy and whether there is a chance of Lando coming back in the next episode.

Fans loved him the minute they first laid eyes on him, and now BB-8 is known as the breakout star of the new "Star Wars" trilogy. BB-8 puppeteer, Brian Herring, shares how he brought the puppet to life.

You can meet Billy Dee Williams and Brian Herring at Comic Con this weekend at Bartle Hall. The even runs through Sunday. Tickets for kids 10 and under are free. Tickets for adults start at $25.