Straight line winds knock down at least 19 power poles in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. -- As many as 19 power poles were knocked down overnight Wednesday as straight line winds powered through along 169-Highway.

Along with the poles, which belong to Westar Energy, live wires all across 169-Highway.

KDOT has been blocking off 159th to 175th Street since around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday. As many as 60 crews from locators to electric companies were on the scene working to repair the downed lines.

One KDOT worker described the scene as a mangled mess.

Around 6 a.m., Thursday, the crews were working to stand up the new poles and restring wire.

159th to 175th is expected to remain closed off to traffic as they work on repairs. 169-Highway is expected to reopen by noon.