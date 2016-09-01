22-year-old Ottawa man charged in death of Overland Park woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Prosecutors charged an Ottawa man on Thursday with killing an Overland Park woman.

Korrey R. Rinke, 22, was charged with rape and capital murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas.

Pappas' body was found in a wooded area south of W. 115th between Switzer Road and Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park overnight Wednesday.

Officer John Lacy with Overland Park Police Department said they initially began searching the area after Rinke told law enforcement that her body could be found there.

Police and dive teams began their search for Pappas' body by searching the creek area for nearly four-hours, but their search was unsuccessful.

Around 11 p.m., Wednesday someone who had been walking their dog in the area noticed a foul odor and notified police. Police returned to the area and located Pappas' body shortly after.

Pappas had been missing since August 22.

According to officer Lacy, Rinke told law enforcement that he killed Pappas.

Rinke is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $1-million.

According to police, Pappas and Rinke were acquaintances.

"This is an isolated incident," officer Lacy said. "This is not a person that was just in the area. This guy was an acquaintance."

No other details have been released as the case is still under investigation.

