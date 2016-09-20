Following dip in donations, Red Cross making push for blood supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a dip in blood donations this summer -- the American Red Cross is setting up blood donation sites across the metro this month.

According to the organization -- blood supplies were already low going into the summer.

The Red Cross says this push for donations during National Preparedness Month will help it increase blood supplies for the winter months.

Cold weather and snow also slow donations, so the Red Cross says it is hoping people will come out to the donation sites to help others in their time of need.

Here's a list of donation sites:

Johnson County

Leawood

10/8/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sullivan's Steakhouse, 4501 W. 119th St.

Lenexa

9/20/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lifetime Fitness, 16851 West 90th Street

Olathe

9/21/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Premiere Global Services, 18103 W. 106th St.

9/28/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Genesis Health Clubs, 13370 S. Blackfoot Drive

10/7/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bass Pro Shop Olathe, 12051 Bass Pro Drive

Overland Park

9/19/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Paul Mitchell the School Overland Park, 8731 W. 95th Street

9/22/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lifetime Fitness OP, 6800 West 138th St

10/4/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Luke's South Hospital, 12300 Metcalf Ave

_______________

Leavenworth County

Basehor

10/15/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Family of Faith Lutheran Church, 16928 Evans Rd.

Leavenworth

9/26/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1101 N. 4th Street

_______________

Wyandotte County

Kansas City

10/4/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Community College, 6565 State Avenue

Missouri:

Buchanan County

Saint Joseph

9/19/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 3601 N. Village Drive

9/21/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of St Joseph Blood Drive - Northwest American Red Cross Missouri Chapter, 401 N. 12th St.

9/29/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt

_______________

Platte County

Riverside

9/27/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverside Community Center, 4498 NW High Drive