Following dip in donations, Red Cross making push for blood supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a dip in blood donations this summer -- the American Red Cross is setting up blood donation sites across the metro this month.
According to the organization -- blood supplies were already low going into the summer.
The Red Cross says this push for donations during National Preparedness Month will help it increase blood supplies for the winter months.
Cold weather and snow also slow donations, so the Red Cross says it is hoping people will come out to the donation sites to help others in their time of need.
Here's a list of donation sites:
Johnson County
Leawood
10/8/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sullivan's Steakhouse, 4501 W. 119th St.
Lenexa
9/20/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lifetime Fitness, 16851 West 90th Street
Olathe
9/21/2016: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Premiere Global Services, 18103 W. 106th St.
9/28/2016: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Genesis Health Clubs, 13370 S. Blackfoot Drive
10/7/2016: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bass Pro Shop Olathe, 12051 Bass Pro Drive
Overland Park
9/19/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Paul Mitchell the School Overland Park, 8731 W. 95th Street
9/22/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lifetime Fitness OP, 6800 West 138th St
10/4/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Luke's South Hospital, 12300 Metcalf Ave
_______________
Leavenworth County
Basehor
10/15/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Family of Faith Lutheran Church, 16928 Evans Rd.
Leavenworth
9/26/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1101 N. 4th Street
_______________
Wyandotte County
Kansas City
10/4/2016: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Community College, 6565 State Avenue
Missouri:
Buchanan County
Saint Joseph
9/19/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 3601 N. Village Drive
9/21/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of St Joseph Blood Drive - Northwest American Red Cross Missouri Chapter, 401 N. 12th St.
9/29/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt
_______________
Platte County
Riverside
9/27/2016: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverside Community Center, 4498 NW High Drive