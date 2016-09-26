Family in shock after 21-year-old man gunned down in parking lot of KCK shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One man is dead after a shooting in a parking lot at 43rd Street and State Avenue in KCK.

Police said they received a call around 2:20 p.m. Monday that a young man was shot. Officers arrived at the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

It was an emotional scene, with dozens of investigators as well as grief-stricken loved ones, including Myrna Pearson, the victim's grandmother, who was visibly shaken.

"They shot my baby," Pearson said.

Pearson said her 21-year-old grandson Clarence Buford, who they called Trey, was a hard-working young man. Pearson said Buford worked for a General Motors contractor repairing automobile seats.

The family said they can't believe he was gunned down.

"So sad. So sad. Clarence's girlfriend was with him, and maybe she can let us know something or who she saw," Pearson said.

Police said the victim's girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, was very distraught. Investigators said she was taken to police headquarters to calm down before she is interviewed about the shooting.

Police said so far they have no suspect information, but they're hoping cameras outside the shopping center will provide some clues that will lead to an arrest.

This is KCK's 31st homicide of the year.