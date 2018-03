What’s going on with Donald Trump’s sniffles?

The Republican candidate audibly and repeatedly sniffed – before, during and after statements – as he debated the highly-anticipated showdown with Hillary Clinton.

As the microphone clearly picked up each sniff, Twitter users couldn’t resist – especially after Clinton’s bout of pneumonia and questions about her health:

Trump sniff is the new Gore sigh #debatenight pic.twitter.com/yndIplaWRs — Matt Wilstein (@TheMattWilstein) September 27, 2016

THAT'S CALLED BUSINESS, BY THE WAY *sniff* *gulp* *sniff* — joe mande (@JoeMande) September 27, 2016