OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Johnson County Fire dispatch said around 1 p.m. there was a large gas leak in the area of 162nd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

A two-inch gas line feeding into a water pump station was reportedly hit by a contractor working in the area.

Crews working the scene were able to cap the gas line about an hour and a half later.

There were no injuries.