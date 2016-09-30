Liberty Blue Jays football player won’t let cerebral palsy slow him down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Two high school football teams boasting 5-1 records meet Friday night. Both the Liberty Blue Jays and the Park Hill South Panthers want a district championship, and the winner of tonight's game will have that.

Most high school football stars will tell you that they're driven to win, but one Liberty Blue Jay is really proving it. He's flying a little higher than the rest.

To know how much Graham McMorrow loves football is to understand his strength. The Liberty High sophomore doesn't shy away from contact despite living with a form of cerebral palsy.

17-year-old Graham was born at just 26 weeks, with a birth weight of only 13 ounces.

Family members said for the first three months of his life, doctors weren't sure if he'd endure.

"Graham can do anything else anybody else can do," his mom Dawn said.

Graham often starts at wide receiver on Liberty's junior varsity team, and despite his condition, he never shies away from a hit.

"That's the way he likes it. He goes out there and does every single drill, every single conditioning, and finishes everything extremely well," said Blue Jays coach Chad Frigon.

Graham takes pride in being part of the team.

"We're the Blue Machine. That's our team name," Graham said.

"The strength of Graham just comes from his internal engine, in his faith, he doesn't ever give up. He doesn't ever say no," Dawn said.

"As long as I try my best, I think I'm doing a good job," Graham said.

His coaches told FOX 4 is probably the toughest kid on the field on any given game night.

That Blue Machine is going to have to be double tough Friday night to beat an equally tough Park Hill South.