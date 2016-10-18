Student jumps fence, comforts 9-year-old cheerleader in tears over military dad’s absence

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A high school student in Texas is receiving praise after he ran to comfort a young cheerleader who was crying because she missed her dad.

According to KABB-TV, fourth grader Addie Rodriguez was performing at a Central Catholic High School football game when she had to do a particularly difficult routine. As part of the cheer, the other cheerleaders in her squad were joined by their fathers, who lifted them onto their shoulders.

But Addie’s father wasn’t there for the routine because he is an airman and is currently training at Travis Air Force Base in California.

“It was really heartbreaking to see your daughter standing out there being the only one without their father, knowing why he’s away. It’s not just an absentee parent. He’s serving our country,” Alexis Perry-Rodriguez, Addie’s mother, told KABB.

Understandably, Addie became upset and started crying. But then, out of nowhere, someone rushed toward Addie.

Matthew Garcia, a senior at Central Catholic High School, ran down from a set of bleachers and hopped a fence to comfort her. He then lifted her onto his shoulders, just like the cheerleaders’ fathers.

“I just felt like somebody saved my life. I thought that’s so nice, especially since my dad’s serving for us,” said Addie.