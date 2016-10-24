× Girl Scout cookie cereal is coming in 2017

When fans of Girl Scout cookies place their orders next year, they won’t have to wait weeks for the boxes to arrive. They’ll only have to wait till breakfast.

General Mills announced plans Monday for limited-edition Girl Scout cookie cereal.

It will come in two flavors, Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch. Thin Mints are, of course, one of the 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors. Caramel Crunch is not, but both cereals will carry the Girl Scouts brand.

General Mills said the cereal will go on sale nationwide in January, the start of the traditional cookie-selling season.

General Mills said some of the proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Girl Scouts declined comment.