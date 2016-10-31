Tips and tricks to stay safe this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As families prepare for trick-or-treating, police say it's one of the most dangerous days of the year for pedestrians so the will have extra patrols out Monday.

The CDC estimates children are four times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and deaths, according to the national highway traffic safety administration.

Police say Halloween safety begins with parents. A majority of accidents they see happen because of children trick or treating alone. Parents can keep their kids safe by dressing in reflective clothing or carrying a light with them.

Halloween Safety:

Make sure an adult goes out with younger children

Wear light-colored or reflective clothing

Use a flashlight or go out while it's still daylight.

Only visit homes with porch light on.

Examine all candy before letting kids eat them

Police expect the busiest time tonight for trick or treaters on this school night will be between 5 and 7 p.m.

Drivers remember the speed limit in most residential areas is under 25 miles per hour.