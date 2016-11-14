Baby Lisa’s parents hope cable show taking a new look into daughter’s disappearance will generate the tip to bring her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new cable show that airs Monday is taking an in-depth look at a story about the disappearance of Lisa Irwin, which made national headlines five years ago.

The show is called "People Magazine Investigates," and it airs on the Investigation Discovery Channel Monday at 9 p.m.

Baby Lisa was just 10-months old when she disappeared from her home during the middle of the night.

Deborah Bradley, her mother, believes someone abducted her daughter, and she holds out hope that the little girl will come home someday. She tells FOX 4 that she hopes the age progression picture, which will air, may jog someone's memory and they may recognize their daughter.

Lisa's parents have talked to FOX 4 every year on the anniversary of Lisa's disappearance. They hope each time they're interviewed it will bring in that one lead to bring their daughter home.

"It is hard because we can't do a whole lot for her, and this is one of the things we can do for her," Deborah told FOX 4. "We just don't want her to think we stop thinking about her,and we don't care."

Anyone with information regarding Lisa's disappearance is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.