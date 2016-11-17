Local company helping sports fanatics rep their favorite teams everywhere they go with new product

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The company Creative Consumer Concepts or C-3 in Overland Park has been cranking out the toys that your kids get in fast food meals for years.

They also have toys for big kids from their sister company Nemo Ventures, which is behind a new product that will likely be popular during the holiday season.

Sport Fans are like the traditional wind socks you put on your car with your favorite team's logo, but better. They light up and power themselves.

Paul Skelton, the creator of Sport Fans, says the products have wind generators built into them to create the power. He also said they have a built-in support rod so they don't sag when you stop driving.

