× Royals sign backup catcher Drew Butera to new two-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed veteran catcher Drew Butera to a $3.8 million, two-year contract Friday, keeping him as the primary backup to four-time All-Star Salvador Perez.

Butera will make $1.5 million this season and $2.3 million next season.

The 33-year-old Butera appeared in 56 games last season, setting career-bests with a .285 average, four homers and a .480 slugging percentage. He was at his best down the stretch, when the Royals were out of the playoff hunt, hitting .355 in the final 12 games of September and October.

He also can play first base and made two pitching appearances last season.